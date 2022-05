Anushka Sharma birthday

Anushka Sharma is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the industry. She is also very talented and she has proved her mettle as an actress through various films in her career. Be it PK, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Phillauri, NH 10, Pari, or Sanju, Anushka has been a phenomenal performer. However, today, we will be having a dekko at the list of films REJECTED by Anushka Sharma which went to other actresses such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others. Check out the list below...