Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies

Hrithik Roshan rings in his 47th birthday today, and there's no doubt he's only getting better with age, be it his looks, physique, style, dancing skills or acting nuances. And to back up all these traits, the Greek God also has a mighty impressive slate of movies lined up, each one of which has blockbuster written all over them. So, as we get together to wish the birthday boy, let's spare a moment to take a look at Hrithik Roshan's enviable lineup of films, which should ensure he remains in the upper echelons of Bollywood for years to come. Check them out here...