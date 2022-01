Image credit: Google

Javed’s take on Bulli Bai ‘mastermind’

Recently, several Muslim women took to Twitter to call out an app called Bulli Bai in which their pictures were shared for an online ‘auction’. There were reports stating that the app was started by an 18-year old. Javed took to Twitter and wrote, “If “ bully bai” was really masterminded by an 18 year old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why what ever she did was wrong . Show her compassion and forgive her.” His take got a mixed response.