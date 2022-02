Image credit: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jeh or Jehangir? When Kareena opened up on the name

Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan's name had been a huge controversy. Netizens were quite interested to know what Kareena and Saif were going to name their second born. Bebo revealed that neither she or Saif gave a lot of thought to naming Jeh. She said that they didn't even make a list for the same. Kareena expressed sadness and displeasure over netizens trolling a little one over his name.