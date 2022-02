Image credit: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan

Jeh Ali Khan birthday bash

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second born, Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan turns 1 today. The toddler's birthday is being celebrated in the city with friends, families and cousins in attendance. From Randhir Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Innaya Naumi Kemmu to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and more, Jeh's close ones have joined Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the celebrations. Now, Sara Ali Khan has shared some adorable photos with her fam jam on her gram. And the pictures are so cute that you'll fall in love with them. Here's Sara posing with Jeh, Ibrahim, Tim and Saif.