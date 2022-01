Image credit: Jisoo Instagram

Blackpink’s Jisoo is a picky eater

It’s Blackpink’s Jisoo’s birthday today. The singer turns 27 today. On her special day, here’s a look at some things from her life which you may or may not know. Did you know that she is a picky eater? Yes, you read that right. According to Koreaboo, while she loves strawberries, she doesn’t like many Korean delicacies like seaweed soup, non-spicy naengmyeon, shrimp, udon, bean sprout soup, budae jjigae, dumplings, and curry with carrots. She also hates mango.