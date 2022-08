On sending Nysa abroad

Nysa Devgn traveled to Singapore for further studies. That's when Kajol mentioned that she missed her daughter very much. In an interview with DNA, she described the kind of bond she shares with her. She said, 'We definitely share shoes, manicures and pedicures (laughs). We have that kind of a relationship where we are able to talk to each other about a lot of things. But not everything because at the end of the day, I’m her mother. I still scold her and she will be like, ‘But whyyyy mom! (smiles). So, overall, we are in a good space.'