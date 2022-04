Image credit: Instagram

When Kapil drunkenly gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's party

On his Netflix show I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil had recalled a bizarre incident when his cousin from London had come over and he drunkenly gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's party and Gauri Khan had caught him. I was a few drinks down, I said, ‘Sure, no problem’. I went to show her the house, but there was some film party going on there. The gates were open. Look how we misuse our fame. I asked the driver to enter the gates. The security people saw it’s me and allowed us to pass. They thought I was invited. When I went in, I realised I’d made a mistake. When I got out of the car, I decided to leave. When I was about to leave, some personal manager of Shah Rukh Khan came up. He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Shah Rukh sir is inside, come’. It was at 3 am. I was wearing shorts and Sketchers. I’m chewing on paan. All high. I open the door and Gauri bhabhi and some of her friends were there. She thought Shah Rukh had invited me. I said hello. She said, ‘Shah Rukh is inside, please come’. I went inside and there he was. He was dancing as he does in his movies. I was baffled. I went up to him and apologised. I said, ‘Sorry, my cousin had come, she wanted to see your house. It was open, so I entered.’ He said, ‘If my bedroom door is open, you’ll enter there too?'”