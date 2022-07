Katrina Kaif hottese kisses in movies

Katrina Kaif rings in her 39th birthday today, 16th July. The star has traversed some journey in Bollywood from a rank outsider to one of the biggest A-listers since many years, forging her path as one of the most improved actresses and most loved stars in the industry. On Katrina Kaif's birthday, let's delve into one of the things that people fondly remember from her movies – her luscious liplocks. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, check out which Bollywood actors the Tiger 3 siren has shared her hottest onscreen kisses with…