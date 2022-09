Mahima Chaudhry birthday trivia: Replaced in Satya

Mahima Chaudhry had revealed in an earlier interview that Ram Gopal Varma has met her while she was shooting Pardes to narrate the script of Satya and she readily agreed to be a part of it as she loved what she heard. She had even gone about town telling the media about it despite Ghai’s disapproval of her doing such a small film, only for her to learn from the press that RGV began shooting the movie with an actress who was a part of most of his productions (Urmila Matondkar), leaving her red-faced and humiliated.