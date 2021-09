Image credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Sexy yet elegant

It’s September 28 and Mouni Roy celebrates her birthday today. The actress impressed us as Krishna Tulsi in Kyunkii SaasB hi Kabhi Bahu Thi and today she is ruling the Bollywood industry as well. Mouni’s transformation has been amazing. We have seen her grow as the most stylish woman of television and Bollywood industry. On her birthday today, we went through her Instagram and are amazed to see her saree collection. Mouni looks sexy and elegant at the same time in all her sarees.