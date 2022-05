Image credit: Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui birthday

Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his 48th birthday today, 19th May. The versatile actor has made his mark through several strong roles be it as a lead or supporting character despite never being able to mould himself as a conventional Bollywood star. In fact, his journey has been one immense struggle and is worth revisiting repeatedly just for how inspiring it is. In case you don’t know much about Nawaz’s arduous road to success in tinsel town, his birthday is as good a time as any for a nostalgic trip…