Happy birthday, Nick Jonas

Nicholas Jerry Jonas also known as Nick Jonas is a popular American singer, songwriter, and actor. The handsome singer turns a year older today (September 16). The 30 years old Nick is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and the two are parents to daughter Maltie Marie Chopra. Nick and Priyanka are one of the hottest couples and give major love goals with their PDA pictures. On Nick Jonas's birthday; let's have a look at the head-over-heels couple who spilled all the secrets about their love and sex life.