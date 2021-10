Image credit: Google.com

Radhe Shyam

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series the film is set to be one of the biggest film's of 2022. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas pair up onscreen for the first time in the movie which also marks Pan-India star Prabhas's return to romantic genre after a gap of a decade. The film is set in 1970s in Europe and promises to be one of the biggest upcoming blockbuster. It will clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Sankranthi weekend.