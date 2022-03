Ram Charan birthday

Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. Of course, one of the main reasons for RRR’s success is how immensely 1-half of its lead stars, Ram Charan, has been receiving praise from not only his fans, but across all quarters for his performance and screen presence. Today, 27th March, on Ram Charan’s birthday, we bring you five moments