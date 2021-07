Image credit: Instagram

When Deepika Padukone joined Ranveer Singh in his madness

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyance and crazy antics. And there were a few times when his wife Deepika Padukone joined her husband in his madness and left everyone in awe of their loving chemistry. As Ranveer turns a year older, let's take a look at the times when the couple turned goofy at public events.