Rekha's husband Mukesh Agarwal's suicide story

Mukesh Agarwal was suffering from chronic depression and was not happy with Rekha's acting in films. The couple then parted ways and this led to him committing suicide. Reportedly, Rekha made the first phone call Mukesh Agarwal and he was in awe with her. After a few phone calls and meetings, the two got married. On October 2, 1990, seven months after their marriage Mukesh committed suicide by tying Rekha's dupatta to the ceiling fan. Akash Bajaj said, I am angry at his death and absolutely furious with the person who caused this to him. I want to lash out and ask why?. Director-producer Subhash Ghai attacked Rekha and said, Rekha has put such a blot on the face of the film industry that it'll be difficult to wash it away easily. I think after this any respectable family will think twice before accepting any actress as their bahoo.