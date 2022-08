Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids

It was on Koffee With Karan 7 that Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Saif Ali Khan has had a child every decade. It's true! Father to four kids, Saif Ali Khan still remains to be one of the most charming personalities of Bollywood. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan is his second wife, the dynamics of the Khan parivaar have always been good. On Saif's birthday, here's looking at sweetest pictures of with his kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan shared by Bebo on social media.