Image credit: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh's carbon copy

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has comfortably managed to enthrall the audience with her acting chops. More than her skills, her straightforward, confident nature has garnered her a great fan following. She sure seems to have inherited the best genes and traits from her parents. And when it comes to looks, there is no denying that Sara Ali Khan has gone after her mother and indeed appears to be Amrita Singh's carbon copy. On her birthday, here's looking at pictures of Sara and Amrita that appear to be exact replica of each other.