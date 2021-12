Image credit: YouTube

Aamir Khan’s crying story on the sets of Mela

Aamir Khan was present at Twinkle Khanna’s book launch. During the event, the actress revealed a funny story from the sets of Mela. She said, “He had gone to the director to explain the shot and the director didn’t listen to him, and this is Aamir, he is very serious about his work. So, he was heartbroken and I was looking for him. So, there was this massive rock, he was sitting behind it and he was crying.”