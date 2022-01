Image credit: Instagram/ Umar Riaz

Happy Birthday Umar Riaz

It's handsome hunk Umar Riaz's birthday today. Doctor by profession and an artist by passion, Umar Riaz is currently locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. He will surely be celebrating his birthday with Bigg Boss 15 housemates and his friend - Karan Kundrra and a special friend - Rashami Desai. Umar clocks 31 handsome years of his life today. And on his special day, we thought of compiling some HOTTEST pictures that will surely leave not just Rashami Desai but his every female fan swooning. Umar is a fitness freak, we all know. And when you are a fitness enthusiast, flaunting the toned physique is a must, no? He is such a HOT doctor, isn't he?