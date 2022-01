Sneak peek inside her house -

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan turns a year older today (January 1). She has always managed to win hearts with her appearance on the big screen and made viewers fall in love with her characters. Vidya Balan is a female superstar who creates her special place in the hearts of the audiences. She has never shied away from stepping out of her comfort zone and playing phenomenal characters. Be it seductress Silk Smitha's character from The Dirty Picture to passive-aggressive forest officer in Sherni, Vidya Balan has always surprised everyone with her acting skills. When the actress is off duty, she enjoys her life with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb. Let's take a tour of her beautiful house -