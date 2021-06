Image credit: Instagram

These star kids received expensive gifts from their superstar parents

While a person never needs any specific day to express gratitude towards his or her father for his support and sacrifice for the lives of children, on the occasion of Father's Day, we saw several people sharing pics with their daddies on social media. Coming back to our B-Town celebs, many hunks of the entertainment industry have showered love on their kids by gifting them some of the most expensive things like swanky SUVs and dream holiday homes.