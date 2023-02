Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

It’s Hug day today like they hug is the best gift you can give to your loved ones. It’s free of cost and the best medicine eve. Lets take a look at the mushiest hugs in B Town celebs shared with their partners and left us in awe of them forever. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal top the list. Their first picture after the marriage was of hugging each other and they sent the meltdown and how.