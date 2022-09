Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Happy Jungkook Day

Hola BTS ARMY, it's BTS member Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook's birthday today. The singer-dancer and visual of BTS has turned 25. Jungkook had been a baby when he debuted as a BTS member. The little is not so little and has become a 25-year-old adult. Jungkook is one of the most-loved BTS members. Girs go crazy over his handsome looks, piercings, tattoos and more. He already makes them swoon with his vocals and the Run BTS singer is now going handsome evermore. Even though he is one of the world's most attractive faces and talented artists right now, Jungkook will always be the Golden Maknae for the rest of the Bangtan Boys. Today, on BTS Jungkook's special day, let's have a look at what his hyungs – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Taehyung – felt about the youngest member.