Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are mesmerizing bride and groom

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have married in the traditional Hindu fashion after a white wedding. The couple chose outfits by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the event. He wore an off white Jamdani sherwani while she was in a gota ghagra in cream and red. Natasa Stankovic wore a red saree for the saat pheras. The bride's family from Serbia looked great in Indian wear. The venue was Raffles Resort of Udaipur which is in the middle of the Udaisagar Lake.