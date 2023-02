Image credit: Instagram/Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic haldi, mehendi ceremony was asethetically pleasing

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic make for one of the most perfect pairs in the country. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a rendezvous kinda romance and a hush-hush and rush-rush wedding two years ago. Later, they welcomed a baby boy whom they named Agastya. Their wedding was a simplistic affair. And hence, two years later, they decided to renew their vows. Hardik and Natasa had a hush-hush and an intimate family-affair wedding on Valentine's in Udaipur. While everyone thought that it would only be a white wedding affair, the duo surprised everyone with wedding in both Hindi and Christian styles. They have been sharing pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies now. Haldi and Mehendi ceremony of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic was a subtle and simple affair.