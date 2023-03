Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid

Leonardo Di Caprio and Gigi Hadid made news all over as stories of them spending time together spread over tabloids. It seems they are not in a serious relationship but enjoy each other's company. Her mom Yolanda is very fond of him. Her father did not confirm the news though. Also Read - Grammy awards 2023 winners: Harry Styles wins album of the year to Beyoncé's historical win; check out the complete list [Watch Video]