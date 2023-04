Handsome hunks from TV who are ruling hearts: Dilip Joshi as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TV shows often make an actor and the more popular the show and the character, the popularity of the actor also increases. Today, we will be having a look at the popular and most loved male characters on television. Oftentimes, the popularity of any character fluctuates and it depends on the twists and turns that are introduced in the show. From popular shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have the list of most loved characters of the month to date. And so, first up, we have is Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. Dilip Joshi's Jethalal is quite funny and has a huge fanbase. No wonder he tops the list.