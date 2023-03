Harshad Arora

Harshad Arora has entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We will see a Tashan filled love story of Ayesha Singh and him. Fans were wanting a new male lead for a year now. It is evident that Jagtap and Sai will not be the end game.