TV shows still have audiences hooked to TV screen. There is no dearth of drama in TV shows and the best tadka comes in when there is a new entry in the show. In the recent times, we have seen that second male leads have managed to steal the thunder of the main cast. Here's looking at such characters. Harshad Arora is a recent entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. He plays the role of Satya in the show and though it has just been a few days since he has marked his entry, he has already become a favourite of all. Fans are loving his nok-jhok with Sai and manifesting their love story.