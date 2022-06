Harshad Chopda - Eligible bachelor and most-linked up star

Handsome hunk Harshad Chopda is currently winning hearts as Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has a massive female fanbase who cannot stop crushing over him. In fact, Harshad Chopda's very character has a separate fanbase. Talking about his TV serials and characters, there has been a common pattern throughout his career. Harshad Chopda has been linked to almost every co-star he has worked with. Today, let's have a dekko at the list of actresses Harshad Chopda has been linked with...