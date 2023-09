Stars who left Top TV shows midway

Well, TV actors getting replaced in shows is not something new. The actors indeed make the shows memorable and sometimes audiences feel heartbroken after their favourite star quits the show or gets replaced. These actors leave the show mid-way due to personal reasons or due to the change in plot. Currently, there are rumours of Harshad Chopda quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier, Paras Kalnawat quitting Anupamaa and Shailesh Lodha moving on from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had created a lot of noise. Take a look at TV actors who quit the show mid-way.