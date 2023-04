Image credit: Twitter

Cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrate Niharika Chouksey's birthday

Niharika Chouksey who played the role of Abhimanyu's sister previously in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrates her birthday today. Niharika Chouksey is playing the role of Faltu in the Star Plus show. It is a lead role and she has been winning hearts for her stint. Niharika has just turned 18. The actress threw a grand party in the maximum city and the cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were seen partying with the birthday girl. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and more celebs joined Niharika in celebrating her birthday. Check out the pictures from their Pawri here: