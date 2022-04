Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod get romantic, Nia Sharma sizzles in red and more celebs set the stage on fire at ITA Awards 2022 – view inside pics Some performance pics of ITA Awards are out, and we simply can't wait to see the various stars perform on stage. We have stars like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Nia Sharma and others performing.