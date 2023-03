Jennifer Winget's male leads who created great chemistry with her

TV viewers are super excited after news of Jennifer Winget's comeback has come to the fore. The actress will be seen in a show reportedly made by Contiloe Productions. The name of Vishal Aditya Singh as the main lead is also coming to the surface. Fans know that he is one of her biggest fanboys in the industry. He has said that he follows her actively on social media. We know that she has had great chemistry with most of her male leads. Here is a recap of the same...