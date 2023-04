Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rajan Shahi hosts Iftaari for Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa cast members

Rajan Shahi's team and Director's Kut Productions organized a grand Iftaar Party for the cast and crew members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa under one roof! It saw all the cast and crew members including Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and more joined the celebrations. Shivangi Joshi also attended the Iftaar celebrations. Harshad Chopda is winning hearts with his chivalry. Check out the pictures here: