Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami's portrayal of Armaan Poddar in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captivated audiences not only with his acting prowess but also with his remarkable physique. His commitment to maintaining such a stunning physique speaks volumes about his professionalism and dedication to his craft, earning him admiration from fans and colleagues alike.