Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Has Netflix bagged rights to the grand wedding?

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan are all set to marry on June 9, 2022. The couple met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday to give him the wedding card. It seems Kollywood's top celebs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and others will come for the marriage. News has come that the entire ceremony will be shot and streamed on a global OTT platform. It is rumoured that Netflix has bought the streaming rights of the marriage. It will be filmed like a documentary. If this is true, then this is the first for an Indian celeb. Social media is wondering how much Nayanthara charged Netflix if the gossip was indeed true. She commands Rs four to five crore a film. The nuptials will happen on June 9. On June 8, they will host a starry reception. The couple have chosen Mahabalipuram for the wedding.