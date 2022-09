Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi part ways?

It was just a few months ago that Sushmita Sen hit headlines for her alleged affair with Lalit Modi. He had taken to his Twitter handle to share some mushy pictures with the diva and address her as 'My love'. He added even added it to his Instagram bio. But once again they are in the news because of the same Instagram bio. He has now removed Sushmita Sen from it and the speculations are being made that the couple has parted ways. As of now, there is no confirmation on it yet but if it is true then their affair was pretty short-lived. Here's looking at other alleged celebrity affairs that did not last very long.