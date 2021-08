Hello hottie!

Rashami Desai has earned a lot of praise for her work in Tandoor. The web show is based on the infamous Tandoor murders that rocked the national capital in the 1990s. The actress’ photoshoots are also making heads turn of late. She has posed in a blue gown from Maya Culture and is looking like a million dollars. The gown is a very exquisite one with fine embroidery on its hem and cape. She was styled by Victor Robinson who works with number of TV celebs. The actress gown was high on the oomph quotient with the sheer effect and cleavage show. Take a look at the pics…