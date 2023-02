imes Bollywood displayed the real side of courtesans

Over the years Bollywood has made several films on the life of courtesans. These films highlight the real side of these females who are forced to live a life in a brothel. Movies display the struggles and hardships they go through to make a name in the world. There have been filmmakers that brought the true side of these workers through the medium of cinema from Umrao Jaan to Devdas and more. As we await Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heermandi take a look at Bollywood movies that have shown the story of courtesans.