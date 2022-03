Helly Shah aka Swaragini’s Swara is making heads turn and how

Beating all her inhibitions, Swaragini actress Helly Shah has posed in a black retro bikini for her latest photoshoot. It reminds us of the hot pictures of the 90s actresses as she poses with wet hair, glossy lips and a seductive gaze. Fans cannot get over the pics. Friends like Mansi Srivastava, Tanya Sharma and Vidhi Pandya have reacted with shock. Helly Shah is known for her work on shows like Swaragini, Ishq Main Marjaawan 2, Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Devanshi and others. She has been working in the industry for a decade now. This pictures of Helly Shah will live rent-free in the minds of fans for a really long time.