Image credit: Instagram

Helly Shah – Cannes 2022

Helly Shah is one of the biggest names in the television industry. She has been a part of many successful shows like Swaragini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and others. Well, recently Helly made it to the headlines as reportedly she is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. According to reports, the actress will be there to present her film Kaya Palat. Helly is second TV actress to make it to Cannes. Before her Hina Khan attend the film festival, and this year, Hina and Helly both will be there at the Cannes.