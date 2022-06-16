Hemant Birje's daughter Sonia Birje pays tribute to dad's famous Tarzan avatar with new steamy beach photoshoot [View Exclusive Pics]
Hemant Birje's daughter Sonia Birje pays tribute to dad's famous Tarzan avatar with new steamy beach photoshoot [View Exclusive Pics]
Sonia Birje, daughter of Hemant Birje, better known as Indian Tarzan, is all grown up, has inherited her father's smouldering looks and is ready to scorch the big screen in her own way. Check out this scintillating tribute to her dad and his costar, Kimi Katkar.