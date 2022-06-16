Hemant Birje's daughter Sonia Birje has inherited her dad’s smouldering looks

Remember the 1985 hit, Adventures of Tarzan, starring Hemant Birje, Kimi Katkar and Om Sihivpuri. How could anybody growing up in the 80s or 90s not – even if they may have been too young or probably not even born when it had released – given that the B. Subhash regularly appeared on our TV screens and was the first jungle adventure of its kind in Bollywood. The movie turned both Hemant Birje and Kimi Katkar into overnight sex symbols in India. Fast forward almost 3 decades later to when Hemant Birje’s daughter, Sonia Birje, is all grown up, has inherited her father’s smouldering looks and is ready to scorch the big screen in her own way. Earlier, the lass has posted some hot swimwear pics, showing one and all how camera ready she is. And now, BollywoodLife has got a handful of even hotter such exclusive pics from the gal herself, where she’s paying tribute to her dad and his costar, Kimi Katkar, in a scintillating beach photoshoot. Check them out below: