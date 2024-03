Anushka Sharma loves to spend time with daughter Vamika

The couple recently welcomed their second baby - Akaay Kohli in London. Virat who has just to India after many days is head over heels in love with his daughter Vamika. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to spend more time in London after arrival of son Akaay? Here's why netizens believe so