How Nora Fatehi bounced back

Nora further said that she realised that she had to be hungry for work as she had auditioned among 200/300 people. She got her confidence back when she realised that many people like her were good-looking and were working hard to make a mark in the industry. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for Pushpa 2, Kantara set to be next KGF 2 and more