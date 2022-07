Ranveer Singh in Band Bajaa Baaraat

It is Ranveer Singh's birthday today and how can one not boast about his achievements and confidence? He is among the finest actors in the industry and with every film he has proved his mettle. But well, did you know that there is one person who deserves a credit for Ranveer's successful career? He is none other than Ranbir Kapoor. We tell you how. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice of many films that starred Ranveer Singh. For example, reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor was first offered Band Bajaa Baaraat. But since he did not find the script interesting, he rejected it. Ranveer Singh, however, was confident that the story will work and made the right choice of signing the film.