Image credit: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

Samantha recently spoke about the importance of mental health as she recounted her own struggle with mental health issues after she announced her divorce with husband Naga Chaitanya. There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counsellors and friends. Like how we go to a doctor for physical injuries, we also should consult doctors if our heart gets hurt. If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong. A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It's time for all of us to do our bit as well, the Oh Baby actress said.