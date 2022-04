OTT release dates of South movies

It’s not just in theatres that South/pan-India movies like Baahubali 1 and 2, Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 1 and 2 have worked big time as they’re keenly awaited on OTT platforms, too, by both those who’ve watched them on the big screen as also those who haven’t. Heck, even South biggies that don’t work that well in cinema halls find an audience once they arrive on streaming services. So, without further ado, here’s what we’ve found out from well-placed industry sources about the expected release dates of recently released South biggies.